City health department reports 17 new coronavirus cases among Cleveland residents

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 among city residents Wednesday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,294 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of Wednesday, there have been 140,518 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in the deaths of 4,555 residents. It is presumed that 118,443 people have recovered.

The new Cleveland cases affected those under 2 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to identify people close to those affected by the virus.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a virtual press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the city’s response.

Meanwhile, the city reminds residents to abide by mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.

With the passage by Cleveland City Council of an ordinance authorizing penalties for non-compliance with Mayor Jackson’s mask mandate, enforcement is now in effect. The mandate requires the mandatory use of masks in public spaces. This includes mandatory use in bars, restaurants, shared office settings, rideshares and other shared spaces.

Clevelanders can call the following two numbers with complaints regarding non-compliance:

Business complaints: CDPH hotline at (216) 857-7165

Individual or private residence complaints: Cleveland Police non-emergency line at (216) 621-1234

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: