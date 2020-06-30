City health department confirms 43 new coronavirus cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 43 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The new cases include males and females whose ages range from under 12 years old to their 70s. The total number of confirmed cases in the city of Cleveland is 2,288.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

The city health department said there were no additional fatalities. That total remains at 75.

These numbers come just one day after Cleveland reported the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the outbreak. Watch the video above for more information on the increase.

There have been 51,046 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio with 2,818 total deaths.

Cuyahoga County has the second most coronavirus cases by county. Franklin County has the most cases in the state.

Ohio continues to offer free COVID-19 testing sites around the state, for anyone interested in having the test, no referral or appointment necessary.

