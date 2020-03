CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – City Dogs Cleveland is looking to get people matched up with adoptable pets.

They say even though we’re all practicing social distancing, it might be a good time to add a safe companion at home.

They say they can’t stop bringing in animals and they’re in need of homes.

The kennel is closed to the public.

You can make an appointment here.

Adoption fees will be waived through April 1.