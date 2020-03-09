Live video: Cleveland, hospital officials hold news conference on coronavirus preparedness

CLEVELAND (WW)– Officials from the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the local hospitals will discuss preparedness plans for coronavirus during a news conference on Monday.

Mayor Frank Jackson and County Executive Armond Budish will be joined by representatives from the Cleveland, MetroHealth Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.

The event was originally scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Officials now say it was begin at 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said there are three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. All are from Cuyahoga County.