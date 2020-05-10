Circuit of the Americas allowing people to drive race track to benefit food bank

**Watch our report on a local food bank helping the Greater Cleveland community during the pandemic in the video above**

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas racetrack is helping fulfill your dream of being a racecar driver while benefiting charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Circuit of the Americas is opening up to the public on Sunday – with people given the chance to drive the famous circuit in their own cars, in return for a donation to a good cause.

COTA has partnered with the Central Texas Food Bank for the Food Drive and has opened the track for one day only to collect donations.

(Picture: Alex Hoder/KXAN)

Drivers are invited to take part in the parade of cars, though they will be limited to 20 mph.

People wanting to take part can donate to the food bank online or at COTA, where they can donate cash or non-perishable food items in the circuit’s garages.

Germania Insurance says it will match up to $10,000 in donations, while COTA and Austin Bold FC will also donate $10,000.

The Food Drive takes place between noon and 5 p.m. on Sunday.