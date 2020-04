CINCINNATI (WJW) — The Cincinnati Zoo is looking to help keep Ohioans safe during the coronavirus outbreak, so they have started selling face masks featuring Ohio’s favorite hippo.

The zoo is selling two different Fiona the Hippo patterned masks, as well as a red panda mask, giraffe mask and a sloth mask.

The masks come in both adult and child sizes.

Adult masks sell for $18.99 and child masks for $16.99 plus tax and shipping.

