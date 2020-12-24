Churches plan safe options to worship amid COVID during Christmas weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s the most wonderful time of year, but for too many this holiday season it will be especially difficult as safety for some trumps tradition and many plan worship at home this Christmas weekend.

Church leaders across Northeast Ohio are working to make sure worshipers can celebrate safely, even if it means staying apart.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has safety precautions in place including the use of masks, distancing and reduced seating capacity. Yet they encourage parishioners to watch mass on TV, online or listen on the radio as many of their parishes cannot safely accommodate the usual Christmas crowds.

Mass will be streamed live on its website from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. It will be available on-demand online after its initial broadcast.

Worship services will remain virtual on Zoom at Church of the Redeemer United Church of Christ in Westlake this Christmas, but staying home does not mean staying disconnected.

“We provided members and our friends with advent wreaths so that they can light their advent wreath at home while I light the advent wreaths during worship,” said Reverend R. Brooke Baker.

In May, the church displayed more than 1,000 white memorial flags on the lawn to symbolize the lives lost to COVID-19.

At The Word Church, they are using social media to connect to worshipers posting service on YouTube as well as their website. The church has extended the use of virtual services in the interest of safety. The church said they added to a production team earlier this year and now have more people watching services from out of state.

“No matter where we have been in this past year, God has been with us even though we couldn’t gather together,” said Rev. Brooke Baker.

