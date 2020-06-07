Church, healthcare company hold blessing ceremony to honor workers on pandemic frontlines

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Mt. Zion Church and Embassy Healthcare held a blessing ceremony Sunday afternoon to recognize healthcare professionals, community members and the lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-minute outdoor event honored healthcare professionals for serving people in need every day and remembered hose who have passed away in the last couple of months.

Event leaders also thanked the entire community for their support.

Pastor Larry Macon, Jr. and an Embassy representative spoke in front of the church. Attendees remained in their vehicles and tuned into a radio station to hear the blessing.

Thousands of people have lost been lost worldwide since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The virus outbreak was first identified in China’s Hubei province n December 2019 and spread to an increasing number of countries worldwide.

The virus is known to cause mild to severe respiratory illness and spreads via person-to-person transmission, primarily from respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can be deposited in the mouth, nose, or eyes of nearby people or be inhaled into the lungs. Airborne transmission from person-to-person over long distances is believed to be unlikely.

SARS-CoV-2 is different from the six other previously identified human coronaviruses.

Additional information on coronaviruses is available on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus website.