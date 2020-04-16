Chris Cuomo says wife has tested positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK, New York (AP) — Chris Cuomo has it.

And now the CNN anchor says his wife is also ill with the new coronavirus.

Cuomo says his wife Cristina was infected despite his efforts to keep his distance from his family.

Cuomo has been staying in the basement, where he’s been doing his show since he was diagnosed two weeks ago.

He announced the news on CNN last night during an interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo says it breaks his heart that his wife is infected.

But he says she is doing ‘’OK.” Most who get COVID-19 have relatively mild symptoms — and most patients survive their bout with the virus.