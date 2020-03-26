Children at elementary school in Norwalk may have been exposed to COVID-19, officials say

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — Parents at Pleasant Elementary School in Norwalk were notified on Tuesday that a child who attends school there has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“Due to this possible exposure, we ask that you be on the lookout for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in your child(ren) for the next several days,” officials said.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath and potentially others such as headache, diarrhea and sore throat.

Any parent who believes their child may have COVID-19 should call their primary care doctor for additional guidance.

For additional resources, visit: www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov. The Ohio Department of Health also has a coronavirus hotline: 1-833-427-5634.