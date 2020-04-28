Childcare concerns for Northeast Ohio parents as state begins to reopen

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– For Patti Sclimenti, of Bay Village, life before the coronavirus pandemic was already a bit challenging with two sons with special needs in high school.

“Transportation picks them up, they go to their respective schools. A sitter comes and picks them up 3:30 after school, comes to my house and stays there until I get home at 6,” Sclimenti said.

The advertising executive has been working from home while home schooling her boys. But when Ohio reopens, there is a looming fear of the unknown in terms of childcare.

“I’m hoping that the sitter that I have for after school will still want to do it,” she said.

With a 2-year-old daughter and baby on the way, Aftin Coyne, of North Ridgeville, has the same fears.

While she believes Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is doing a good job in helping to slow the spread of the virus, she has an issue.

“I think day cares should be one of the main things to be opened first. If he does try to do this transition, only because people have to go back to work,” Coyne said.

During Monday’s media briefing, DeWine himself acknowledged the concerns and challenges he knows many parents will be facing as they head back to work.

“As a grandfather and father, a lot of things we all want to do this summer, there’s a lot of things, summer camp a lot of things that kids want to do. What we all want to do. We’re not quite there yet,” DeWine said.

So for now, the question is when will Ohio be ready?

While some childcare facilities have been operating with pandemic licenses, many remain closed.

“I’m just trying to take it one day at a time, because I feel like if you over think it, you’re just gonna go crazy,” Sclimenti said.