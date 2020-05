(WJW)- If you noticed your wallet taking a bigger hit at the grocery store, you are not alone.

Certain types of food aren’t just harder to find at grocery stores, they are also costing us more.

According to the Labor Department, the prices on eggs, meats, and cereals recorded their highest increases in 46 years.

The cost of eggs had the biggest hike at 16%. According to the report, grocery stores seem to be alone in price increases, while other industries saw declines.