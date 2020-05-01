Chardon won’t open pools, recreational facilities this summer

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Chardon’s City Manager Randal Sharpe announced Friday that pools in the area would not open this summer.

Due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus, the city has also canceled all events through June.

This includes concerts in the park, movies in the park, day camp and all other organized recreation activities, according to a statement from the city manager.

Playgrounds, basketball court, turf fields, pickleball courts, picnic pavilions and the skate park will remain closed.

The city manager says all rental facilities will be closed until further notice.