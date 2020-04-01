Chardon Sheetz employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Convenience store chain Sheetz confirms an employee at a store on Water St. in Chardon has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sheetz says the store was immediately closed.

The company says the store will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected.

They’ll also clean and sanitize the gas pumps.

The company reports they are working with employees who may have had close contact with the infected employee.

All employees will be fully paid while the store is closed, according to the company.

“This location will not reopen until we have ensured that all steps have been taken to protect our community. Your safety is our top priority and that will continue to be our first thought as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis,” said PR manager Nick Ruffner.

