Chardon girl holding drive-thru food pantry Saturday to celebrate 11th birthday

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A Chardon girl is celebrating her 11th birthday Saturday afternoon by holding a drive-through food pantry at her grandmother’s home.

Emily Smith decided that after being cooped up in the house during the coronavirus quarantine she wanted to do something special for her birthday. That’s when Smith’s grandmother suggested donating to charity.

“Relatives and friends of the family have for years on Facebook put out donate to a charity instead of buying me a birthday gift,” Sandy O’Dell shared with her granddaughter.

Smith loved the idea.

“I like to give back to people,” Smith previously told FOX 8. “I hope to give them smiles, so that they can feel a little better about the situation that we’re in right now.”

The pair organized the food drive and is inviting donors to drop off nonperishable food items.

The donated food will then be distributed to needy families through the food pantry at the Pilgrim Christian Church in Chardon. The pantry is part of the Geauga Hunger Task Force, a volunteer-driven organization, which has a stated mission of making sure that no residents of the county go hungry.

Those interested in making a donation can stop by 11611 Cherry Hollow Drive in Chardon from 12 to 4 p.m.

A tent will be set up in the driveway and everyone is asked to stay 6 feet apart.

After making their donation and saying happy birthday to Smith, participants will get a cupcake.