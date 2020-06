CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Chardon BrewFest has announced it is canceling its August event.

They say it is a tough call but felt it was important to make a decision because of the ongoing uncertainty around coronavirus and large-scale events.

They’re already working on plans for 2021.

They say they’ll be contacting ticket holders and hope to connect with everyone by the end of June.

Click here for the latest news on coronavirus