Changes coming to many polling locations next week

(WJW) - Secretary of State Frank LaRose says changes are coming to polling locations for the March 17 primary election.

If your polling place is at a senior facility, it will change.

However, the state is identifying new locations for those voters.

That affects about 125 polling locations.

The state will continue to use schools as polling locations.

They say if there is a concern, local school leaders could make the decision to close for the day.

The state launched a new website to keep people up to date on those changes.

Elections officials are also asking all 88 counties to make a curbside ballot drop off at your local board of elections office for your absentee ballot.

They're encouraging people to vote early.

There is also still time to request an absentee ballot and get it postmarked by March 16.

Poll workers will also be taking steps to disinfect items at polling locations.