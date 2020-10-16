Change of plans: How Northeast Ohio school districts are adjusting as COVID-19 cases rise

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across the state, many school districts are reevaluating their teaching plans.

Here in Northeast Ohio, some districts are continuing with in-person classes, while others are switching to hybrid plans or learning virtually full-time.

FOX 8 has compiled a list of how each district is proceeding in response to the rise in cases recently. It will be regularly updated to include new information.

Don’t see your school district on here? Send an email to TIPS@FOX8.com.

ASHTABULA COUNTY:

Ashtabula Area City School District: The district is continuing with its hybrid plan for grades K-4. Grades 5-12 will still learn remotely at this time.

The district is continuing with its hybrid plan for grades K-4. Grades 5-12 will still learn remotely at this time. Buckeye Local School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Conneaut Area City Schools: The district is continuing with its hybrid learning model and virtual learning options.

The district is continuing with its hybrid learning model and virtual learning options. Geneva Schools City School Distric t: The district is continuing with its hybrid and online learning plans.

t: The district is continuing with its hybrid and online learning plans. Jefferson Area Local School District: The district is continuing with its hybrid learning plans.

The district is continuing with its hybrid learning plans. Pymatuning Valley Local School District: Awaiting response from district.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY:

Bay Village City School District: The district plans to continue with its in-person learning plans at this time.

The district plans to continue with its in-person learning plans at this time. Beachwood City School District: The district plans to continue with in-person learning full-time.

The district plans to continue with in-person learning full-time. Berea City School District: The district is continuing with its hybrid-learning plan.

The district is continuing with its hybrid-learning plan. Bedford City School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District: The district is continuing with plans to go back to in-person learning this month.

The district is continuing with plans to go back to in-person learning this month. Brooklyn City School District : The district is continuing with its hybrid-model and remote options for students.

: The district is continuing with its hybrid-model and remote options for students. Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Cleveland Metropolitan School District: The district plans to continue with remote learning.

The district plans to continue with remote learning. Constellation Schools: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Cuyahoga Heights Local School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Euclid City School District : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Fairview Park City School District: The district will continue with its hybrid plan.

The district will continue with its hybrid plan. Garfield Heights City School District: The district is continuing with its hybrid teaching plans. However, that could change in the future.

The district is continuing with its hybrid teaching plans. However, that could change in the future. Independence Local School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Lakewood City School District: The district plans to continue with remote learning.

The district plans to continue with remote learning. Maple Heights City School District: The district is assessing current trends to decide whether to move forward with hybrid learning.

The district is assessing current trends to decide whether to move forward with hybrid learning. Mayfield City School District: The district will continue with in-person and remotely learning options for students.

The district will continue with in-person and remotely learning options for students. North Olmsted City School District: The district is continuing with its hybrid learning plans.

The district is continuing with its hybrid learning plans. North Royalton City Schools: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Olmsted Falls City School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Orange City School District : The district has decided to continue with remotely learning full-time.

: The district has decided to continue with remotely learning full-time. Parma City School District: The district has decided to go back its distance learning plans starting Monday, October 19.

The district has decided to go back its distance learning plans starting Monday, October 19. Richmond Heights Local School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Rocky River City School District: The district is continuing with their hybrid model at this time.

The district is continuing with their hybrid model at this time. Shaker Heights City School District : The district is reevaluating its plans.

: The district is reevaluating its plans. Solon City School District: The district is not making any changes at this time and will continue with in-person learning as planned.

The district is not making any changes at this time and will continue with in-person learning as planned. South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District: The district hopes to switch back to in-person learning in November. For now, students will continue learning remotely.

The district hopes to switch back to in-person learning in November. For now, students will continue learning remotely. Strongsville City Schools: The district has not finalized any changes just yet.

The district has not finalized any changes just yet. Warrensville Heights City School District : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Westlake City School District: The district is continuing with its hybrid model.

ERIE COUNTY:

Vermilion Local School District: The district will continue with its soft reopening, bringing students back in staggered groups.

GEAUGA COUNTY:

Berkshire Local Schools: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Cardinal Local School District: The district is continuing with in-person learning. However, they are monitoring the situation.

The district is continuing with in-person learning. However, they are monitoring the situation. Chardon Local Schools: The district is continuing with both its in-person learning and virtually learning options.

The district is continuing with both its in-person learning and virtually learning options. Kenston Local Schools: The district plans to continue with in-person learning at this time.

The district plans to continue with in-person learning at this time. West Geauga Local Schools: Awaiting response from district.

LAKE COUNTY:

Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District : The district plans to move back to remote learning full-time.

: The district plans to move back to remote learning full-time. Kirtland Local School District: The district will switch back to a hybrid learning plan.

The district will switch back to a hybrid learning plan. Madison Local School District : The district will continue with in-person learning.

: The district will continue with in-person learning. Mentor Public Schools: The district plans to move forward with hybrid learning.

The district plans to move forward with hybrid learning. Painesville City Local School District: The district is surveying parents to see if they want to return to in-person learning. For now, students will continue to learn remotely full-time.

The district is surveying parents to see if they want to return to in-person learning. For now, students will continue to learn remotely full-time. Perry Local School District : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Riverside Local School District : The district is continuing to offer both in-person learning and remote learning options for students.

: The district is continuing to offer both in-person learning and remote learning options for students. Wickliffe City School District: The district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, October 19.

The district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, October 19. Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools: Awaiting response from district.

LORAIN COUNTY:

Amherst Exempted Village Schools: The district will continue offering both in-person and remotely learning options for students.

The district will continue offering both in-person and remotely learning options for students. Avon Lake City School District: The district plans to continue with in-person learning and remotely learning options for students.

The district plans to continue with in-person learning and remotely learning options for students. Avon Local School District : The district continues to offer both in-person and remote learning options.

: The district continues to offer both in-person and remote learning options. Clearview Local Schools: The district continues to offer both in-person and remote learning options.

The district continues to offer both in-person and remote learning options. Columbia Local School District: The district will continue with its current hybrid model.

The district will continue with its current hybrid model. Elyria City School District: The district is sticking with their current plans which include a two-day a week hybrid model and an all virtual model.

The district is sticking with their current plans which include a two-day a week hybrid model and an all virtual model. Firelands Local Schools: The district will continue to offer both in-person learning and remote learning for students.

The district will continue to offer both in-person learning and remote learning for students. Keystone Local School District : The district is continuing to offer in-person and remotely learning options for students.

: The district is continuing to offer in-person and remotely learning options for students. Lorain City School District: The district is currently assessing its plans before bringing students back for in-person learning.

The district is currently assessing its plans before bringing students back for in-person learning. Midview Local School District: The district is continuing to offer in-person learning and is now asking for feedback from parents, students and staff.

The district is continuing to offer in-person learning and is now asking for feedback from parents, students and staff. North Ridgeville City School District : The district is continuing to offer in-person learning for its students.

: The district is continuing to offer in-person learning for its students. Oberlin City Schools: The district is planning to hold a board of education meeting to decide how to move forward. Right now, students are learning remotely full-time.

The district is planning to hold a board of education meeting to decide how to move forward. Right now, students are learning remotely full-time. Sheffield-Sheffield Lake School District: The district continues to offer both in-person learning and remote learning for students.

The district continues to offer both in-person learning and remote learning for students. Wellington Exempted Village Schools: Awaiting response from district.

MEDINA COUNTY:

Black River Local Schools: The district will continue with both in-person learning and remote learning options for students.

The district will continue with both in-person learning and remote learning options for students. Brunswick City Schools : The district is moving forward with in-person learning.

: The district is moving forward with in-person learning. Buckeye Local Schools : The district is continuing with in-person learning and virtual learning for its students.

: The district is continuing with in-person learning and virtual learning for its students. Cloverleaf Local Schools : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Highland Local Schools : The district is continuing to offer in-person learning and virtual learning. Students had to choose one of the options.

: The district is continuing to offer in-person learning and virtual learning. Students had to choose one of the options. Medina City Schools : The district plans to continue with its plan to switch from hybrid learning to in-person learning.

: The district plans to continue with its plan to switch from hybrid learning to in-person learning. Wadsworth City Schools: The district is moving forward with plans to bring its students back for in-person learning for the second quarter. However, parents can choose to have their child opt out.

PORTAGE COUNTY:

Aurora City School District : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Crestwood Local School District: The district continues to offer both in-person and remote learning options for its students.

The district continues to offer both in-person and remote learning options for its students. James A Garfield Local School District: The district will continue with in-person learning and virtual learning for students.

The district will continue with in-person learning and virtual learning for students. Kent City School District : The district will continue to offer both in-person and online learning for students.

: The district will continue to offer both in-person and online learning for students. Ravenna City School District: The district will continue with in-person learning.

The district will continue with in-person learning. Rootstown Local School District: The district is continuing with its hybrid model.

The district is continuing with its hybrid model. Southeast Local Schools: The district will continue to offer both in-person learning and remote learning options for its students.

The district will continue to offer both in-person learning and remote learning options for its students. Streetsboro City School District: The district will continue to offer in-person learning.

STARK COUNTY:

Alliance City School District: The district is moving forward with plans to bring some grades back for in-person learning. Digital learning will still be available.

The district is moving forward with plans to bring some grades back for in-person learning. Digital learning will still be available. Canton City School District: The district will continue offering both in-person and remote learning options for students.

The district will continue offering both in-person and remote learning options for students. Canton Local School District : The district is offering both in-person learning and remote learning options for students. They must choose before the second quarter begins.

: The district is offering both in-person learning and remote learning options for students. They must choose before the second quarter begins. Fairless Local School District: The district will continue with in-person learning while still offering virtual learning as well.

The district will continue with in-person learning while still offering virtual learning as well. Lake Local School District : The district is continuing to offer in-person learning at this time.

: The district is continuing to offer in-person learning at this time. Massillon City School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Minerva Local School District : The district will continue offering both in-person and remotely learning options.

: The district will continue offering both in-person and remotely learning options. North Canton City School District: The district is continuing to offer both in-person learning and remote learning for students.

The district is continuing to offer both in-person learning and remote learning for students. Northwest Local Schools: The district continues to offer both in-person learning and remote learning options for students.

The district continues to offer both in-person learning and remote learning options for students. Osnaburg Local School District/East Canton Schools: The district will continue to offer both in-person and online learning options.

The district will continue to offer both in-person and online learning options. Perry Local Schools: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Plain Local School District: The district is moving forward with plans to offer both in-person learning or remotely learning. Students must decide before the second quarter.

The district is moving forward with plans to offer both in-person learning or remotely learning. Students must decide before the second quarter. Sandy Valley Local Schools: The district is continuing with its remote learning and in-person options for students.

The district is continuing with its remote learning and in-person options for students. Tuslaw Local School District: Awaiting response from district.

SUMMIT COUNTY:

Akron Public School s: The district has not made any changes to its remote learning plans at this time.

s: The district has not made any changes to its remote learning plans at this time. Barberton City School District: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Copley-Fairlawn City School District: The district will continue to offer in-person learning for its students as well as remote learning.

The district will continue to offer in-person learning for its students as well as remote learning. Coventry Local Schools : The district is continuing to offer in-person learning.

: The district is continuing to offer in-person learning. Cuyahoga Falls City School District: The district is continuing with its hybrid learning model.

The district is continuing with its hybrid learning model. Field Local School District: The district continues to offer in-person learning.

The district continues to offer in-person learning. Green Local School District :

: Hudson City School District: The district is moving forward with its plans for in-person learning for grades K-8. Grades 9-12 will continue with hybrid learning.

The district is moving forward with its plans for in-person learning for grades K-8. Grades 9-12 will continue with hybrid learning. Manchester Local School District: The district is continuing with both in-person learning and virtual learning.

The district is continuing with both in-person learning and virtual learning. Mogadore Local School District: The district continues to offer both in-person and online learning options.

The district continues to offer both in-person and online learning options. Nordonia Hills City School District: The district is going back to a hybrid model for learning.

The district is going back to a hybrid model for learning. Norton City School District : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Revere Local Schools: The district is continuing to offer in-person learning.

The district is continuing to offer in-person learning. Stow-Munroe Falls City School District : The district is continuing to offer in-person learning for students.

: The district is continuing to offer in-person learning for students. Tallmadge City School District: The district will continue to offer both in-person and remotely learning options for students.

The district will continue to offer both in-person and remotely learning options for students. Twinsburg Local Schools : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Woodridge Local School District: The district is continuing to offer both in-person learning and remote learning for students.

WAYNE COUNTY:

Dalton Local Schools: Awaiting response from district.

Awaiting response from district. Green Local School District : Will continue to offer both in-person and remotely learning options.

: Will continue to offer both in-person and remotely learning options. North Central Local School District : The district continues to offer both in-person and remotely learning options.

: The district continues to offer both in-person and remotely learning options. Northwestern Local School District : The district continues to offer in-person learning for students.

: The district continues to offer in-person learning for students. Orrville City School District : The district is continuing with remote learning and in-person learning at this time.

: The district is continuing with remote learning and in-person learning at this time. Rittman Exempted Village School District : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Southeast Local School District : The district will continue to offer both in-person and remotely learning for students.

: The district will continue to offer both in-person and remotely learning for students. Triway Local School District : Awaiting response from district.

: Awaiting response from district. Wooster City School District: The district is currently assessing its plans and asking for input from parents, students and staff.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: