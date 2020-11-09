Champion Local Schools part of rapid testing pilot study for COVID-19 spread

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — Champion Local Schools will be among seven school districts in Ohio participating in a study to help determine how well the precautions they are taking are preventing the spread of COVID-19 within their walls.

Throughout the current school year Champion Local Schools has taken every conceivable action to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

Classrooms are spaced so that students are no closer than six feet apart. The district operates on a staggered hybrid model with students in school two days a week and learning remotely the remainder of the week.

Everyone entering their buildings is temperature checked. Students wear masks. There are sanitizer dispensers thorough the buildings. Lunch is eaten in classrooms. Markings in hallways help students stay socially distanced. Rooms are fogged using a powerful disinfectant every other day and cleaned using a different solution every day.

“As head custodian, we disinfect every door handle inside and out,” said Dave Belovich. “Two to three times a day we disinfect the bathrooms, and this is by hand. No machines are being used because the kids are in the building. It seems to be sort of keeping everything under control as of now.

Even as COVID-19 cases are spiking across Ohio, public health officials believe the spread is not coming from classrooms.

The Champion school district did have a significant number of students quarantined at the beginning of the year, but the superintendent says those cases were all related to sports activities including football.

“We had to shut down our football program we saw another couple of cases that came into our community, so we got to a point where we had almost as many kids that were not allowed to come to school as were coming to school. We had about 25-35% of our high school kids that were in some type of isolation,” said Superintendent John Grabowski.

“We were having a hard time maintaining the right educational programs here with so many kids being out and I thought we had good data to prove exactly what they were trying to do, which is that community spread does not occur inside a school,” he added.

Grabowski says 100% of the students who were quarantined ended up not getting sick.

With 1,500 students who live and interact with family and friends in the surrounding community it is likely that there will eventually be a positive case inside the schools.

When that happens, the district will be using rapid testing under a pilot test program from the governor’s office and Ohio State University to study everyone inside the school who might have been exposed to see if the virus has spread with all of the precautions and to better manage quarantine.

“The question of quarantining versus not quarantining is something that we should be able to address pretty quickly and that data is going to be in our hands as well, so we will be able to react very quickly, which is the No. 1 priority here,” said Grabowski.

“They can come, they can take the test and as long as they test negative, they can continue going to school,” he said. “So, a very good opportunity to allow those kids to maintain their educational environment here and also it would allow a controlled study that would go on in that same building that was testing those students to make sure there was no community spread.”

The rapid testing will be conducted at no cost to those who agree to participate.

Grabowski believes it will be good for the faculty and for the community as well.

“The No. 1 thing that I was thinking about from the perspective of a staff member, if you have somebody in your class that tested positive and you were able to participate in this study you would also be able to be tested and keep the family that you have at home safe as well because you would know very quickly if you tested positive and be able to isolate yourself for those others that you would be around,” he added

He believes the data from his district already shows what the study is likely to confirm

“When they are social distancing and wearing face coverings it doesn’t happen, at least not in our area and our combined health district between Warren and Trumbull county has seen zero,” said Grabowski.

