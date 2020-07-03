Chamber encourages people to wear masks after coronavirus outbreak tied to Put-in-Bay businesses

Editor’s Note: The video above is our report on the outbreak at Put-in-Bay from June 30.
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Safe Island Task Force are asking people to wear masks.
While not required, this comes after a recent coronavirus outbreak is tied to the island.
At least seven cases are tied to restaurants and bars.
The cases are linked to the Commodore Hotel, The Mist and Mr. Ed’s, between June 17 and June 21, according to a news release from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Ottawa County Health Department.
Ottawa County health officials said an eighth person is under investigation for the virus.
The cases are between the ages of 20 and 30.
The Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and Safe Island Task Force released a statement on Facebook.
“…the safety of our guests, residents, and employees is always our top priority. Our island businesses and community continue to take precautions to ensure everyone who visits has a safe and fun time. We encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing, to wear a mask, and to follow safety protocols and procedures recommended by the state of Ohio.”
Put-in-Bay Mayor Jessica Dress recently issued a similar plea.
