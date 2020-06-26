Chagrin Falls schools surveying parents to get their input on plans for the upcoming year

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools hosted a special town hall meeting online to get feedback from parents about plans for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“These decisions have huge implications for our parents at home, so we decided to create a model that was based on the most stringent of restrictions, create that model and release it and let our parents give us feedback,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Hunt.

He said they have three basic scenarios for fall. First, provide materials for students who can’t return to class because of medical issues or if they’re parents don’t feel its safe.

The next would be a normal reopening with all students in an environment with enhanced cleaning and distancing protocols.



The worst case would be to alternate class space with students from Cuyahoga County coming in during the the morning and Geauga county coming to class in the afternoon. It’s a 50/50 breakdown that would allow for a safer transport but also give children more space in the classroom.



“It’s a very real issue at home as you try to juggle your student not being there during the work day or your student being home during the work day. It’s the same issue with our staff as we work to finalize this model, as we work to do the best thing we can to satisfy their work needs as well,” said Hunt.

Every parent will receive a survey in the next few days to get their take on what would work best for the roughly 2,000 students in the district.

He said their input, along with state guidelines that are expected to come out next week, are crucial to where they will go from here.

They hope to have an official plan in place by the middle of July, but it ultimately depends on how the coronavirus continues to spread.

