1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 18, 2020 Dick Goddard’s daughter gives update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Celebrate 2020 graduates! Northeast Ohio high schools holding graduation car parades

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — High school graduation car parades are ready to begin in Northeast Ohio — and we are bringing them to you LIVE!

Tuesday, during FOX 8 News at 6 p.m., it’s Harvey High in Painesville, and Normandy High in Parma.

SkyFOX will be overhead to bring you LIVE coverage both on-air and here online — weather permitting.

**Continuing coverage on coronavirus including what high schools have planned for graduation**

Many more communities are planning these car parades and SkyFOX will be there for those, as well.

It’s a special night for seniors. Don’t miss it from your Northeast Ohio graduation station, FOX 8.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral