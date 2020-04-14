Cedar Point says 2020 season passes will extend through 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point on Tuesday gave an update on the latest as it prepares to open the amusement park “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The park released information on how it will manage 2020 season passholder benefits:

2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to reopen.

Additionally, we will extend the validity dates for current 2020 Season Passes* (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) through the 2021 Season according to pass type. *2020 Pre-K Pass will be valid during 2020 only.

For 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.

Cedar Point said it will continue to work with guests who have prepaid single-day tickets for the time when the park remains temporarily closed.

You can direct ticket inquiries to www.cedarpoint.com/contact-us.

“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe. This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank you again for your understanding and loyalty to Cedar Point,” the park wrote.

