Cedar Point postpones 150th anniversary celebration until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Cedar Point is postponing its 150th anniversary celebration until the 2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cedar Point Vice President and General Manager Jason McClure released a statement on Friday about the current health conditions and the state of the park.

“We are in constant communication with our state and federal governments and are looking forward to welcoming you back just as soon as it is safe to do so,” McClure said in a statement.

The amusement park decided to delay anniversary festivities, including the Snake River Expedition ride, Town Hall Museum and Celebration 150 Spectacular parade to next year. Events like Performances in the Park, Spring Youth and Education Programs, CoasterMania!, Frontier Festival, Coaster Campout, Run and Rise, and Season Passholder Appreciation Weekend are also postponed to 2021.

Cedar Point previously announced it will extend the validity of all 2020 season passes and season pass add-on products through the 2021 season. It also paused Easy Pay billing while the park is closed.

According to the amusement park, it is working with guests who prepaid single-day tickets during the temporary park closure.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. We want to assure you that when we do open, Cedar Point will continue to be a safe and fun environment for all. Our team is 100 percent committed to this promise. And we are working alongside industry experts and government officials toward this shared goal. We will keep you updated as we move forward; in the meantime, we thank you for your loyalty and continued support,” Cedar Point said.

