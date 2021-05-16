Cedar Point opening weekend: Hiring challenges reportedly leads to ride closures, longer lines

**Related Video Above: Opening Day at Cedar Point and Kenny is beyond thrilled.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point amusement park opened Friday to much fanfare, but some roller coaster enthusiasts were disappointed in their experience, reporting long lines and ride closures.

The park issued a statement to FOX 8, saying they have not been able to fill all available positions quite yet and that has contributed to some areas of the park being closed. They also said they are working with people who may not have had the best time during opening weekend:

Like businesses in our area, in Ohio and across the country, Cedar Point is not immune to hiring challenges. However, we’ve increased wages, enhanced employment incentives like a $500 sign-on bonus and introduced dozens of new full-time, year-round positions. We continue to recruit all year, just as we have in the past, and we will open more park locations as our workforce increases. With new health guidelines coming out just this week and consumer confidence rising, visitation trends continue to evolve, and we will adjust our operation accordingly. We are committed to providing our guests the experience they expect from Cedar Point. We acknowledge that some guests may not have had the visit they hoped for, and we will work with them individually to make it right.

Last month, the amusement park announced changes to its COVID-19 protocols, which include:

Guests 10 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face masks are NOT required outside unless a person is unable to socially distance.

Reservations are required for season pass holders and single-day ticketholders for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

No temperature checks.

A health screen questionnaire will be completed at the entrance gates.

No limitations on ride capacity.

This weekend and next, along with daily from May 28-June 13, the park is holding what they’re calling the Frontier Festival. The event includes live music, cherry-inspired food and beverages and a Wild West hootenanny theme in Frontier Town.

