Cedar Point now requiring special, limited passes to ride top thrills

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A new Cedar Point ride protocol is meant to keep visitors safe. But it also means that those looking to take on some of the park’s top attractions may be left disappointed.

Yesterday, Cedar Point explained on Twitter that its big roller coasters Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Millennium Force now require an “Access Pass” for all riders. Only a small amount of these special (but free) passes are offered each day. If riders wish to get some of those big thrills, they’ll need to arrive early and head to a ride to pick up a timed ticket before they are gone.

Access Passes are now required to ride Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Millennium Force. A limited number of passes are available for each day and are distributed at the ride entrances. pic.twitter.com/DPUZjfee3D — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 11, 2020

Cedar Point, which opened for its 150th season just last week (as seen in the video above), is running at a much lower capacity and with many social distancing guidelines in place due to coronavirus.

“We have adjusted our capacity down to 50 percent with the guidance from the health department and the state. We are actually starting a lot lower than that. We will start off at 20 percent, see how the protocols are working and start ramping up from there,” Jason McClure, Cedar Point’s Vice president and general manager, told FOX 8 last week.

The park no longer allows smoking and all ticketing must be purchased in advance.

