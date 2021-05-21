Cedar Point nixes masks for fully vaccinated visitors

(Watch our coverage of Cedar Point’s opening day in the video player above)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Cedar Point updated its mask policy to reflect the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

When the park opened for the season last week, masks were required indoors for those who were not actively eating or drinking.

Now, masks are no longer mandatory for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All guests age 10 and older who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings while indoors unless actively eating and drinking.

Face coverings for guests who are not fully vaccinated are recommended but not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6’ of social distancing.

Face coverings are recommended but not required indoors or outdoors for guests who are fully vaccinated if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape.