Cedar Point hopes to reopen Castaway Bay, amusement park in mid-May

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point is providing an update to guests as uncertainty looms surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Richard Zimmerman said they hope to have Castaway Bay Resort, which is currently closed and the amusement park back open by mid-May. The same goes for other properties and marinas owned by Cedar Point.

“We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our communities. We will work with Guests who have an existing reservation or prepaid specific day ticket during the time period of our park closure,” said Zimmerman.

For the 2020 season passholders, the park will add extra days to its operating calendar to compensate for the temporary closure.

