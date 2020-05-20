Cedar Point honoring heroes with ‘Ticket of a Lifetime’

SANDUSKY (WJW)- Cedar Point is recognizing the tremendous work of people on the frontlines who are doing exceptional work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now through May 29, Cedar Point is asking communities and individuals to nominate their hero for a chance to win a lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

The ‘everyday heroes’ are nurses, doctors, EMT’S, caregivers, supply chain workers, parents who are now teaching their children, grocery and retail workers and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others in need during these trying times.

In addition to the lifetime admission, the winner can select three friends or family members to receive a ‘Ticket of a Lifetime,’ for a total of four per hero.

To nominate someone, click here.

All nominations must be submitted by May 29. A total of 10 people will be selected.

