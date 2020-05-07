Cedar Point executives plan to reopen in 2020, with new safety protocols in place

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — There’s no telling when Cedar Point will reopen to the public, but park leadership has revealed what changes may be implemented when it does.

Executives at Cedar Fair, the company that owns Cedar Point, along with 15 other parks around North America, held its 2020 first quarter earning meeting yesterday, telling media and investors that attendance and revenue were up going into this year. But, after shutting down its one open park in mid March and pushing back all other openings indefinitely because of coronavirus, much is still unknown.

Still, president and CEO of Cedar Fair, Richard Zimmerman, sounded hopeful on the call, saying the plan is to reopen all parks sometime in 2020. He said that once governments give the green light, however, it would still take a minimum of 2-to-3 weeks to get up and running.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

In the meantime, Zimmerman said that all park officials are actively working on protocols to maintain the safety of employees and guests.

So far those include limiting capacity (although an exact number was not specified), around-the-clock cleaning measures, social distancing plans for ride lines (including virtual lines), cashless payment options and more.

“[These changes] will certainly be different,” Zimmerman said. “But it will still be fun and have memory-making at its core.”

Cedar Fair had previously announced that Cedar Point 2020 season tickets will be honored through the 2021 season.