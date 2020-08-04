Cedar Point cancels HalloWeekends for 2020, introduces Tricks and Treats Fall Fest

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In the unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, Cedar Point amusement park continues to modify its plans for the 2020 season.

In a statement today, Jason McClure, Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point, announced that HalloWeekends were canceled this year, and instead are set to be replaced with something they’re calling Tricks and Treats Fall Fest. That event is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12.

Not a lot of details are known about this new event yet, but McLure said it would “enable better social distancing and capacity management.”

McLure also said that the park plans to close officially on Nov. 1 and will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays after Labor Day.

Cedar Point reopened last month (as seen in the video above) with a slew of social distancing and health guidelines in place. Just two weeks ago, the park decided to do away with reservations.

Find out more about Cedar Point ticketing right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: