CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers the COVID-19 community levels in Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula counties high.

The levels are determined by the number of news cases per 100,000 people and the percent of inpatient hospital beds being used by COVID patients. The latest numbers were updated on Thursday.

The CDC recommends residents of these areas to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, get tested if you have symptoms and stay up to date on COVID vaccines.

The following Northeast Ohio counties are at medium COVID-19 community levels: Lake, Geauga, Summit, Medina, Portage, Huron and Erie.