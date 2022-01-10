CDC says avoid travel to Canada

ATLANTA (WJW)– The Centers for Disease Control is telling Americans to avoid traveling to Canada because of a high level of COVID-19.

The health agency said make sure you are fully vaccinated if you must go to Canada, which is now at Level 4, the highest, on the CDC’s COVID scale. Even vaccinated travelers are at risk for getting and spreading variants.

“Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, slow the spread of COVID-19, and reduce the number of new variants. CDC encourages you get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible,” the CDC said.

Travelers should also wear a mask, maintain distance from others and follow any other health requirements in Canada.