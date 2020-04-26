CDC releases list of 6 new possible COVID-19 symptoms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its list of symptoms for COVID-19 to include six new possible indicators of the virus.
Originally, health experts listed three officials symptoms of coronavirus: fever, cough and shortness of breath.
On Sunday, the CDC updated its list to include the following:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The CDC warns that symptoms can appear anytime between 2 to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19.
The organization has not updated its list of emergency symptoms, which are:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
Anyone who exhibits the emergency warning signs for the coronavirus should seek medical attention immediately.
The CDC also states that the aforementioned symptoms are not all inclusive. You should consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.