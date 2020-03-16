CDC recommends events of 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed for next eight weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) -- The CDC is recommending that any event with 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

The new guidelines were shared on the public health agency's website Sunday.

"Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual," the CDC said.

The recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations like schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses. However, here in Ohio, Governor DeWine has imposed his own directives for mass gatherings, which bans more than 100 people from being in a single space.

In addition, he has also ordered all bars and restaurants to close to guests starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Delivery and dine-out will still be allowed.

"If you can walk in and buy a doughnut, buy coffee and walk out, that's okay. What we can't have is people congregating," the governor explained.