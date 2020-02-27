1  of  2
Breaking News
Official list of school closings across Northeast Ohio Snow emergencies issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 10

CDC: New coronavirus case could be 1st instance of ‘community spread’ in US

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A resident of Solano County, California, who has novel coronavirus might be the first example in the country of “community spread,” a situation in which the patient did not have “relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The person’s “exposure is unknown,” the CDC said in a news release.

“It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of Covid-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States,” the agency said, using the name the World Health Organization gave this coronavirus.

Community spread means the virus begins moving through a community and the “source of the infection is unknown,” the agency said.

“It’s also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected,” the CDC added.

The agency revealed the case was detected through California’s public health system and that the patient is undergoing treatment in Sacramento.

The US has 60 confirmed coronavirus cases, health officials said, a number that is expected to grow.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App