CDC investigating woman’s death after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities say federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating.

The woman received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause clotting.

Federal officials already were examining six reports of clots, including a death, out of more than 6.8 million Americans given the shot.