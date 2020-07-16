CDC extends ‘no sail order’ for all cruise ships until autumn as coronavirus continues to spread

The Coral Princess cruise ship arrives at PortMiami during the new coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Miami. According to Princess Cruises, disembarkation of guests is expected to take several days due to limited flight availability. Guests requiring shoreside medical care will be prioritized to disembark first. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

UNITED STATES (WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is extending the suspension of sailing order for cruise ships until October 1.

The organization extended the order Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The no sail order was initially put into effect on March 13 by the CDC to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It was put in place because the CDC director believed that cruise ship travel would continue to introduce, transmit and spread the virus.

The order has already been extended twice. It will remain in effect until one of the following occurs:

The expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency

The CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations

On September 30, 2020

You can read the full no-sail order on the CDC website, here.

