CDC extends ‘no sail order’ for all cruise ships until autumn as coronavirus continues to spread

UNITED STATES (WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is extending the suspension of sailing order for cruise ships until October 1.
The organization extended the order Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The no sail order was initially put into effect on March 13 by the CDC to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It was put in place because the CDC director believed that cruise ship travel would continue to introduce, transmit and spread the virus.
The order has already been extended twice. It will remain in effect until one of the following occurs:
- The expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency
- The CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations
- On September 30, 2020
You can read the full no-sail order on the CDC website, here.
