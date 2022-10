(WJW) –The CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a release from the CDC.

The release says that, consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will go virtual for her planned meetings.

Anyone who was in close contact with her is aware of her positive test and are monitoring their health.

She is up to date with her vaccines, the CDC says.