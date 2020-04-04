CDC creates coronavirus self-checker called ‘Clara’ to help people assess their symptoms

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created a coronavirus self-checker named “Clara” that can help people assess their symptoms.

“The purpose of the Coronavirus Self-Checker is to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care. This system is not intended for the diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions, including COVID-19,” the CDC explained.

The program is only available for citizens here in the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US currently has more than 297,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 8,000 deaths.