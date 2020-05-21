CDC: COVID-19 spreads mainly person-to-person, not easily in other ways

(KRON) – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a major concern for people is how the virus spreads.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to learn more about COVID-19, it is believed to spread mainly from person to person and not easily through other ways, like touching surfaces.

The CDC says that a person who does not have symptoms is still able to pass the virus on.

According to the CDC, the virus can spread if a person is in close contact with someone else, and when someone with the infection coughs, sneezes, or talks causing droplets to land in another persons mouth or nose.

According to the CDC website, information from the pandemic suggests that this virus is “spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious.”

The virus can be spread in other ways, but not as easily. That includes touching surfaces or objects, or from animals to people and vice versa.

The CDC advises you to continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and routinely disinfect surfaces.

