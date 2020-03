WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — CBS News is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to a Twitter post, Maria Mercader died from COVID-19 on Sunday. She was 54-years-old.

“Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” said CBS President and Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky.

WJLA reported that Mercader covered foreign and domestic breaking news. She had battled cancer and related illnesses for the last 20 years, CBS said.

"Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit," @szirinsky says. "Maria was part of all of our lives." pic.twitter.com/4NuS81Rf0l — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 29, 2020