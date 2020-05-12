Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announces date when public worship will resume

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announced Tuesday the date when public worship can resume.

The celebration of weekday Mass will resume on May 25 in order to prepare for the public celebration of the solemnity of Pentecost on the weekend of May 30-31.

“This soft reopening of churches for weekday Mass on May 25 reflects a desire to allow sufficient time for pastors and parish staffs to prepare to welcome the faithful back to church on the weekend of Pentecost keeping in mind and being respectful of the governor’s directives relative to this pandemic,” the Diocese said.

In addition, the Diocese said the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains in effect. The Easter duty obligation is extended for a period of one year from the end of the Easter season 2020.

Fr. Michael Stalla of Saints Cosmas and Damian Parish in Twinsburg said adjustments have made to minimize contact with parishioners during mass.

“We weren’t able to receive Holy Eucharist or go to confession or receive the sacraments that we’re used to getting; that really affects people’s relationship with each other and the mission of the church but also a sense of distancing from God himself,” said Fr. Stalla.

Every other pew will be roped off to keep an appropriate distance. An additional weekend mass was added to give people a chance to spread out and feel comfortable in their worship space.

“One of the aspects of this being in quarantine has made us appreciate all the more what it means to be together.”

In Westlake, the front lawn of Church of the Redeemer United Church of Christ is covered in white flags.

“What these flags represent are lives lost to COVID-19,” said Rev. R. Brooke Baker. “Each one represents a family member and represents a beloved child of God.” Rev. Baker says she ordered 2,000 flags for the memorial and plans to order 1,000 more she says she hopes she will not have to place in the ground.

“There are more than 1,300 flags on this lawn right now and from Friday to Monday I added 162.”

The Reverend says as of now there is no date set to reopen the church building for service. She added when doors do open again masks will be required.

“We will give you a mask. If you come without one we will have one to give to you, but when we return things will not return to the way there were; they will look very different. Science tells us that singing cannot take place safely even if everyone has masks on.”

While many faith leaders struggle to find the balance between safely worshiping together, Rev. Baker says faith is larger than coming to a physical building for service.

“That is our belief: that God surrounds each of us and each family that is impacted by this so God is bigger than this building.”

