Catholic Conference of Ohio: Opening dates for weekday mass coming later in May

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Catholic Conference of Ohio says dioceses across the state will determine soft opening dates later in May for weekday masses and liturgies.

The gradual return prepares for the publicly-celebrated mass for the Solemnity of Pentecost on the weekend of May 30 and May 31, according to the conference in a news release on Friday.

The plan allows for less than 50 percent occupancy of church buildings for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Instructions for the distribution of Holy Communion have not been released.

The Catholic Conference of Ohio said the dispensation from obligation to attend Sunday mass and liturgy remains in effect. The group of church officials urged the most vulnerable and their caregivers to stay home, as well as those who are feeling ill.

“Together, we continue to pray for all who are suffering from Covid-19, for all health care workers and first responders, for all the deceased and their families, and for an easing of the anxiety and tension caused by this pandemic,” the conference said.

