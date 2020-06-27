Castle Noel temporarily closed as coronavirus cases resurge in Ohio

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Castle Noel is temporarily closing its doors as many states are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

The indoor Christmas-themed fantasy park, located in Medina, shared the news on Facebook Saturday morning.

“Due to the recent significant rise in cases of COVID-19 and out of abundance of concern for our guests and staff, we will be temporarily closed,” Castle Noel officials wrote. “We look forward to seeing all of you as soon as possible.”

Castle Noel encourages Ohioans to follow their Facebook page for updates on reopening.

Their announcement comes after health experts across the United States and Ohio are again sounding the alarm on a troubling spike in coronavirus.

Friday, nearly a thousand new coronavirus cases were reported in Ohio, the largest increase in two months.

Officials say the big increase is caused by younger people who often ignore social distancing practices.

Ohio health officials say 60% of the new coronavirus cases in the state are from people between the ages of 20 and 49.

Amid the surge, the White House coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Pence, held its first briefing in nearly two months, signaling a recognition that the administration’s can’t ignore the alarming increases.

Pence gave assurances that “this moment in the coronavirus pandemic is different than what we saw two months ago.” He said that among other things, the US has more supplies on hand now, with no requests from hard-hit states for equipment such as ventilators and protective gear.

The number of confirmed new infections in the U.S. per day soared past the previous high of 36,400, set on April 24, during one of the deadliest stretches in the crisis. The average number of new cases per day has risen about 60% the past two weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the surge in cases is not just a result of increased testing. He says too many people, especially younger Americans, are not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.

COVID-19 is blamed for 124,000 deaths in the U.S. and 2.4 million confirmed infections nationwide.

