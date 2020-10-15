Case Western faces class action lawsuit for services students paid for and couldn’t use during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A student has filed a class action lawsuit against Case Western Reserve University.

The complaint says the University owes students money for fees and services they weren’t able to use when they were forced into remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Case students had their coursework moved to online learning in March.

“Students like Plaintiff paid all or part of the tuition for an average yearly tuition that was around $52,448 for undergraduate students, and $1,643 to $2,778 per credit hour for Graduate students. Students like Plaintiff also paid mandatory fees for each semester, including a fee of approximately $140 to $202 as an Undergraduate Activity Fee and other fees associated with services or facilities at the University (“Mandatory Fees”).,” the lawsuit states.

The suit says the University has breached the contract for students by not reimbursing mandatory fees and tuition costs associated with in-person learning.

“Students attending Case Western’s Spring 2020 semester did not choose to attend an online-only institution of higher learning, but instead chose to enroll in the University’s in-person educational programs – with the understanding that Case Western would provide in-person and on-campus educational opportunities, services, and experiences,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is asking for a pro-rated refund for mandatory fees and tuition for the affected period.

FOX 8 reached out to Case Western for a statement.

The University responded, “Case Western Reserve is reviewing the complaint and has no comment at this time.”

Dozens of universities across the country are facing similar suits.