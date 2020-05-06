Coronavirus testing in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cars are lined up in East Cleveland for coronavirus testing Wednesday morning.

The City of East Cleveland announced via phone calls they would be doing COVID-19 testing for the first 250 residents at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center on Shaw Avenue until 3 p.m.

Residents were asked to bring their ID and insurance card.

More testing dates and locations were reportedly to be announced in the future.

As of the latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon, there are nearly 21,000 coronavirus cases in the state with over 1,100 deaths.

