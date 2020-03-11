Canton health officials to hold news conference on coronavirus case

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Canton City Public Health is reporting Stark County’s first case of coronavirus. This brings Ohio’s total to four.

The Stark County man in his mid-50s is at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, the health department said in a news release on Wednesday. The Ohio Department of Health said the patient has no history of travel outside the United States, making this the state’s first case of community spread.

A news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

“We are working closely with the Ohio Department of Health, following protocols and guidance in place, to identify close contacts of this individual who will be instructed to self-quarantine, and public health will monitor for 14 days,” said Jim Adams, Canton City Public Health Commissioner. “Our focus right now is to support the care of this individual and protect the health of our residents.”

“The news of a COVID-19 case in our county is not a surprise. We have been planning and preparing to respond to cases when they occur. We have community interventions in place that are designed to slow transmission in our community while lessening the impact. Our investigation is on-going. Our main goal is to isolate those who are ill, identify close contacts and monitor for illness,” Adams said.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those at high risk for illness are those over the age of 60 with chronic illness or a weakened immune system.