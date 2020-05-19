Canton cancels Fourth of July fireworks celebration

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton is the most recent Northeast Ohio city to cancel its Fourth of July firework spectacle, officials announced today.

Citing public health concerns due to COVID-19, Canton officials said its Independence Day Monumental Fourth Fireworks Celebration, and most everything that event entails, isn’t happening in 2020.

“We are disappointed that we are not able to celebrate Independence Day with our traditional fireworks display,” Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei said in a statement “…We hope we will be able to gather once again for Independence Day in 2021.”

