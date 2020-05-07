Canfield Fair planners say their hope is to hold event as scheduled in September

CANFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Planners of the Canfield Fair say they hope to carry out the event as scheduled this year in September.

In a statement posted on the Canfield Fair’s Facebook page Thursday, Ward Campbell, president of the Mahoning County Agricultural Society/Canfield Fair said they intend to have the fair Sept. 2 through Sept. 7.

He said planners are monitoring CDC guidelines and are working closely with the Mahoning County District Board of Health.

“We are committed to providing the best experience we can in an environment that puts the health and safety of our community first,” he said in the statement.

The Canfield Fair started back in 1846 and is celebrating 174 years in operation this summer.

